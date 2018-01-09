Area briefs

YWCA launches ‘Connections’ program

PIQUA — The YWCA will begin a new monthly program, “Connections,” on Thursday, Jan. 18, from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring Christy Shell, certified life, career and executive coach of Zeal Coaching.

“This event provides an opportunity for women of diverse backgrounds and experiences a monthly meeting to connect and network; enabling them to become more empowered and inspired to make a difference in their life and the lives of others,” YWCA Executive Director Leesa Baker said. “We are proud and excited to begin this new monthly program for women.”

The cost, which includes lunch, is $10 for YWCA members and $12 for non-members. Reservations must be made by Jan. 15 by calling the YWCA at 773-6626 or e-mailing info@ywcapiqua.com. The YWCA is handicapped-accessible.

Walker named president

LOSTCREEK TOWNSHIP — The Lostcreek Township Trustees held a reorganizational meeting Jan. 4, with Richard Walker being appointed as president and Eric Carey as vice president.

The regular meetings for Lostcreek Township will be held the first and third Thursdays of each month at 7 p.m. Special meeting notices will be posted at township building in Casstown.

The annual financial report for 2017 has been completed and is available for review at the township building in Casstown by contacting the fiscal officer at (937) 335-4108.

Retirement party set

TROY — Brian Leptak of the Miami Soil and Water Conservation District/NRCS office retired at the end of 2017.

A celebration to honor his more than 30 years of service will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 18 at the office, 1330 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

DAR to meet

TROY — The Piqua-Lewis Boyer chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will meet Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Hayner Cultural Center in Troy at 10:30 a.m. This is a joint meeting with the Fort Pickawillany Society Children of the American Revolution. The program will be on “Browsing History.” Guests are welcome.

YMCA offers MLK day camp

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA will head to 36 Skate in Piqua this Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with pick-up and drop-off at both the Piqua and Robinson branches for youth in grades 1-6, or kindergarten with an older sibling or familiar with YMCA programs.

The day will start with swimming at the Piqua branch (transportation provided), lunch (bring a packed lunch), and then roller skating. Pre-registration by Jan. 14, is encouraged by registering at either branch or over the phone at 773-9622 or 440-9622. The cost of this event is $20 for YMCA members and $26 for non-members.

For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

YMCA offers youth sports leagues

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is taking registrations for upcoming sports leagues at the Piqua and Robinson branches. These eight-week leagues begin on Feb. 9 and 10.

YMCA youth sports are designed for children with all skill levels. Games will use a competitive format including progressive rules enforcement and scoring while maintaining fair play for all participants.

• Piqua Branch leagues

First and second grade boys/girls basketball — Friday evenings

3-4 and 5-6-year-old soccer — Saturday afternoons

7-10-year-old soccer — Late Saturday afternoons

• Robinson Branch leagues

Kindergarten boys/girls basketball — Friday evenings

Third and fourth grade boys/girls basketball — Saturday mornings

Firsth through fourth grade boys/girls floor hockey – Saturday mornings (Begins Feb. 24)

4-5 year-old boys/girls basketball — Saturday afternoons

Registrations are being accepted at both branches or over the phone through Jan. 28. For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.