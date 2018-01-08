Sheriff’s office to offer Teen Citizen Police Academy

Staff Report

TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will be offering a Teen Citizen’s Police Academy (TCPA) to juniors and seniors who attend high school in Miami County.

The academy will run from 6-8 p.m. each Tuesday from March 6 through May 29 at the Sheriff’s Training Center, 2050 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

The purpose of the TCPA is to offer teens the opportunity to learn more about the sheriff’s office and the law enforcement profession. It will afford the opportunity to examine up close what deputies do on a daily basis. There will be much hands on instruction along with classroom presentations. The TCPA will allow students to earn community service hours, provided their high school approves. The following is a brief outline of the topics that will be covered in the academy:

• Welcome and Introduction

• Employment Requirements

• Chain of Command/Sheriff’s Office Organizational Chart

• Jail procedures/tour

• Courtroom security/tour

• Law enforcement technology

• Major crimes investigation

• Use of force/response to resistance

• Defensive tactics

• Taser demonstration

• Weapon familiarization and safety

• Juvenile crimes

• Crisis intervention tactics

• Project Lifesaver

• Sex offender registration

• Road patrol/traffic enforcement

• Crash investigation/reconstruction

• Park patrol operations

• Bike patrol operations

• First Aid/CPR/Narcan

• Defensive driving/stop sticks

• K9 operations

• Processing crime scenes

• Special Response Team/Hostage negotiations

• Graduation

Those juniors and seniors interested in attending can download an application from the sheriff’s office website, www.miamicountysheriff.org. The application is the same as the adult CPA. Applications can be forwarded to Lt. Mike Whaley, mwhaley@miamicountyohio.gov, or Dep. Warren Edmondson, wedmondson@miamicountyohio.gov or simply dropped off at the sheriff’s office. Questions can also be directed to Lt. Whaley or Dep. Edmondson who can be reached at 440-6085 or contact at their respective email addresses.