AREA BRIEFS

MLK Day programs planned

PIQUA — The 10th annual community Martin Luther King Day Celebration hosted by the YWCA will be held from 1-2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15. The event is free and open to the public.

The program will focus on “The Power of a Dream” with the Rev. John Scott, pastor of True Vine Church and also the letter, “Dear Black Boy,” featuring community members. Other local dignitaries will also be included in the program.

Joseph Taylor and the Men’s Choir from the Greater Allen AME Church in Dayton will be the featured pianist and musicians. Choir Director Joseph Taylor, the youngest of 15 children born to the late Darrell and Louise Taylor of Piqua, brings his love of music to the celebration through piano and vocal pieces.

Linda Grimes, MLK Committee member, will facilitate the event. “We are extremely excited about the message of this year’s program,” Grimes said. “The MLK Community Event is a wonderful way to pay tribute to Martin Luther King and his message of peace and diversity to mankind.”

For more information, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped-accessible.

TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center will host a Martin Luther King Jr. Day program from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 15, in the UVMC Physician Office Building Lower Level Conference Rooms, 3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

The guest speaker will be Shaun Hamilton, director of Community Benefits for Premier Health, presenting a discussion of “I Have A Dream: Relevance of the Dream 50 Years Later.”

The program is free and open to the community. For more information, call (937) 440-7642.

YMCA offers Saturday Night Live event

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live event on Saturday, Jan. 15, for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. This will be a fun-filled night with swimming, gym games and more. Pizza and lemonade will be served at the Youth Center.

Drop-off begins at 7 p.m. and pick-up is at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Register at the Piqua Branch or over the phone at (937) 773-9622. For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull at (937) 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

American Girl party upcoming

BRADFORD — Bradford Public Library will hold an American Girl party on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the community room. The event is open to grades K-5.

There will be games to play and crafts to create for your American Girl doll. Pictures will be taken with your American Girl, plus a show-and-tell time will take place. Snacks also will be served.

Sign up at the library in advance, as there are only 30 openings. For more information, call the library at (937) 448-2612.

Recordkeeping workshop set

MIAMI COUNTY — Looking to get more out of your recordkeeping? Miami County Extension-OSU will host Bruce Clevenger, extension educator in Defiance County, for a workshop on using software to keep the farm books.

This workshop is limited to 10 farms (two people from each farm max). Find more information online at https://miami.osu.edu/miamiquicken. Deadline for early bird registration is Feb. 9.