Area briefs

PAC to host James Bond event

PIQUA — Piqua Arts Council is gearing up for its “James Bond Experience,” a Monte Carlo night of gambling, cocktails, live entertainment and more on Saturday, Feb. 10. The event is black tie-optional.

Cocktails begin at 5 p.m., followed by gambling from 6-9 p.m. Winnings will go toward a raffle. There also will be a cash bar and heavy appetizers.

Tickets are $35 before Jan. 28, and $45 after. One drink is included with ticket purchase. To buy tickets, go to www.JamesBondExperiencePiqua.com.

For more information, call Piqua Arts Council at (937) 773-9630.

Family fun offered on NYE

PIQUA — The Comfort Inn at the Miami Valley Centre Mall will host a family-oriented party on New Year’s Eve. For the price of a room, guests can enjoy pizza and snacks; extended pool hours until 2 a.m.; a kid’s movie with popcorn, cotton candy and a coloring contest; and DJ Artie Love from 7-11:30 p.m., as well as a hot breakfast in the morning.

The cost is $99 plus tax for a standard room with two double beds or two queens (up to five people in a room) or a standard king (up to four people in a room). For $125 plus tax, a two-room suite with two double beds and a pullout sofa can fit up to six people. Each additional person over 18 is an additional $5 and all guests must be present when checking in.

To make reservations, call (937) 778-8100 or visit www.choicehotels.com/ohio/piqua/comfort-inn-hotels.

Go hiking at Stillwater Reserve

COVINGTON — The Miami County Park District will offer an adult exploration hike from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2, at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington.

Join park district naturalist Sassafras Susan to learn about the birds, plants and trees across the county. Walks last about two hours and are not strenuous or fast-paced. Wear appropriate shoes. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Photography classes upcoming

TROY — Learn indoor shooting techniques from local photojournalist Mike Ullery from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, at Lost Creek Reserve & Knoop Agricultural Center, located at 2385 State Route 41, Troy.

A camera and registration are required. Class fee is $30 and will be paid to Ullery on the first class day. Fee includes the Jan. 8 indoor session at Lost Creek Reserve, as well as an outdoor session from 2-4 p.m. Jan. 14, at Hobart Urban Nature Preserve, 1400 Tyrone Road, Troy.

Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.