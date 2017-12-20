Area briefs

MVCTC names students of the month

ENGLEWOOD — The Electives, Business, Information Technology, and Agriculture Department at Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) is proud to announce the November honorees for the department’s Career Tech Students of the Month. Garrett George (Tri-Village High School), Emily Swindell (Miami East High School), and McKenzie McCray (Eaton High School) were recognized for being outstanding representatives of their respective career tech programs.

Swindell (Miami East High School) was recognized by her Medical Office Management instructor, Rusty Sink, for her hard work and “can do” attitude.

Swim class deadline Friday

PIQUA — The Piqua branch of the Miami County YMCA will be offering a Mini-Splash week Dec. 27-29. The program will run from 11-11:45 a.m. The program is free for children who are currently enrolled in kindergarten through the fourth grade. It is specifically intended for non-swimmers. Mini-Splash week is a water safety program where children learn basic swimming skills as well as basic rescue and water safety skills.

Program registration is limited to the first 20 children who are enrolled. To register, come to the Piqua YMCA in person, or you may call (937) 773-9622. Registration will close Dec. 22.

For more information, contact Donn Shade at the Piqua Y, or email him at d.shade@miamicountyymca.net.

The Miami County YMCA-Piqua Branch is located at 223 W. High St., Piqua.

Farm recordkeeping workshop offered

MIAMI COUNTY — Looking to get more out of your recordkeeping? Miami County OSU Extension-Miami County will host Bruce Clevenger, extension educator in Defiance County, for a workshop on using software to keep farm books. The two-part program will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, and Tuesday, Feb. 27, in the Extension meeting room of the Troy Courthouse, 201 W. Main St.

Participants will learn to set up accounts using an “example farm”; categorize income and expenses; run tax reports; and prepare farm production reports.

The deadline for early bird registration at $75 per farm business (two people maximum) is Feb. 9. After Feb. 9, the cost is $100 per farm business (two people max). This workshop is limited to 10 farms.

Find more information visit https://miami.osu.edu/miamiquicken or contact Amanda Bennett at (937) 440-3945 or bennett.709@osu.edu.

Vets museum to host Davidson

TROY — Meet your congressman, Rep. Warren Davidson, at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum.

Over free donuts and coffee, Davidson will update veterans on what is happening in Congress and answer questions. Davidson sits on the House Financial Services Committee.

YMCA reports swim results

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA reported these results from the recent U.S. Masters swimming meet:

• Master Marlins swimmers:

Powel Crosley Jr. YMCA Fall Classic SCY

– Christine Bathgate, 39, Women’s 35-39, four first places:

50 Free — 30.83; 100 Free — 1:10.88; 50 Back —38.06; 100 IM — 1:23.18

• Miami Redfin Fall SCM Meet

– Christine Bathgate, 39, Women’s 35-39, five first places:

50 Free — 33.64; 100 Free — 1:16.99; 50 Back — 40.55; 100 Back — 1:32.71; 100 IM — 1:29.65

– Robert Bim-Merle, 21, Men’s 18-24, three first places:

50 Free — 27.56; 100 Free — 1:06.18; 100 Back — 1:20.35

– Bruce Toal, 60, in 60-64 Men’s:

50 fly — 30.2 (second place); 50 free — 27.62 (third place); 100 free — 1:04.70 (first place); 100 IM — 1:16.34 (third place)