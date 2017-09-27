Area briefs

Y offers free diabetes program

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is currently enrolling participants for an eight-week program on diabetes education, support and self-management. Each session will concentrate on various topics to help participants to establish good habits and learn how to manage their pre-diabetes or diabetes symptoms. The program is designed to bring awareness and education to the community about the risk factors related to diabetes and chronic illnesses associated with diabetes.

This program is free for those who qualify through referral. It includes educational seminars, free personal training and membership with the Miami County YMCA during the program and for 6 months after participants graduate. The class will be held Tuesday evenings at 6:30 p.m., beginning Oct. 17 at the YMCA’s Piqua Branch, 223 W. High St. This program is possible through funding from the United Way.

To register for the program or for more information, contact Heather Sever at the Miami County YMCA at 773-9622 or h.sever@miamicountyymca.net.

Cabaret & Cabernet event set

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will host a Cabaret & Cabernet with the David Wion Trio on Friday evening, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

The public is invited to participate in a Broadway sing-a-long in the Hayner’s Ballroom complete with cabaret tables, hors d’oeuvres and soft drinks. Wine will be available for purchase. Lyric sheets of all-time favorite Broadway tunes will be provided for the sing-a-long.

Joining David will be Darin Wion on bass and Devin Mitchell on percussion. Soloists for the evening include Gregory Ashe, Rachael Boezi, Linda Lee Jolly and Justin Williams. This musical evening is free and open to the public and is intended for an adult audience.

For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.