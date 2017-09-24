Area briefs

Family fall fest set

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA will be holding a Fall Family Night Fest on Friday, Sept. 29 at the Piqua Branch Richard E. Hunt Family Youth Center. The event will take place from 6-9 p.m. for youth in grades 5-12. Parents are welcome to stay. Youth center staff will be present.

Pizza, popcorn and other snacks will be provided. Activities include Play Station 4, Wii, ping pong, pool, corn hole, air hockey, board games, color me calm, crafts and various other activities.

The Fall Family Night Fest is free for YMCA members and $3 for non-members.

Riverside to Host Info Session for Parents, Students on IEPs

S.A.L.T. series offered

MIAMI COUNTY — As Miami County’s Board of Developmental Disabilities, Riverside has partnered with Darke and Preble County boards of DD to offer a School-to-Adult Life Transition (S.A.L.T.) Series. S.A.L.T. is a free monthly series that provides valuable information, resources and guidance to families of students ages 14-22 with developmental disabilities, helping them navigate the transition from school to adult life.

At S.A.L.T., students are also encouraged to attend their own session, which takes place at the same time as the parents’ series. Students will participate in activities to help them prepare for their transitions.

The first S.A.L.T. session will focus on Individual Education Plans, commonly known as IEPs. It will be held Tuesday, Sept. 26 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Riverside (1625 Troy Sidney Road, Troy).

Parents at the event will hear guest speaker, Sue Beck, Project Coordinator with the Ohio Center for Autism and Low Incidence, explain the details involved in the IEP process. This presentation will aid families by providing a clearer understanding of an IEP and give direction to help them achieve a successful outcome.

Students at the session will hear from Ty Welker, Troy High School teacher, who will speak about the importance of their involvement in the planning process, and will cover steps to work on before graduation. Students will also participate in interactive activities directed towards transition, meet other students, learn social skills all while having fun.

Those who attend are encouraged to bring a copy of their current IEP if they have one, as the presenter will explain the details on these forms. Blank IEPs will also be available for use during the interactive session for those who do not bring one. Light refreshments will also be provided.

To learn more about S.A.L.T., visit www.facebook.com/pg/SALTDarkeMiamiPrebleDD, or contact Jacklyn Bailey Hauer at 937-440-3057.