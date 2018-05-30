Downtown crash shuts down intersection

PIQUA — A crash involving two cars and a pickup truck caused traffic in the downtown area to be rerouted for approximately 40 minutes on Wednesday.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. when, according to Deputy Chief Marty Grove of the Piqua Police Department, a gold Toyota that was eastbound on Ash Street failed to stop at a red light and struck a white Pontiac that was that was southbound on Main Street. The impact caused the Pontiac to strike a pickup truck that was northbound on Main Street.

There was heavy damage to at least two of the vehicles but no injuries were reported.

The driver of the Toyota was cited for a red light violation.

The crash was investigated by the Piqua Police Department.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua police investigate a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Main and Ash Streets on Wednesday afternoon.