YWCA to host Friedan portrayal

PIQUA — The YWCA Piqua will host an in-character performance of Betty Friedan portrayed by Sally Ann Drucker as part of the Ohio Chautauqua festivities from 2-3 p.m. Thursday, June 7. The program is free and open to the public.

In her book, “The Feminine Mystique,” Friedan explored the idea of women finding fulfillment beyond traditional roles. She was co-founder of The National Organization for Women (NOW) and played a significant role in the women’s rights movement.

Drucker’s program, “Women in Advertising Media,” will focus on several advertising video clips, then examine how these images affect the ways women see themselves and the ways they are seen by others.

“We are thrilled to be hosting this segment of Chautauqua Days at the YWCA,” said Leesa Baker, YWCA executive director. “Friedan’s role in recognizing the rights of women is closely tied to the mission of the YWCA. This presentation will give attendees an opportunity to hear first-hand whether advertising today really does influence women.”

Chautauqua Days, sponsored by the Ohio Humanities, will present evening programs from June 5-9 at Hance Pavilion in Fountain Park. Local musical performers will begin at 6:15 p.m., followed by the Chautauqua performers taking the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Featured performances include: Tuesday, June 5 — Erma Bombeck; Wednesday, June 6 — Cesar Chavez; Thursday, June 7 — Betty Friedan; Friday, June 8 — Benjamin O. Davis; Saturday, June 9 — Robert F. Kennedy.

Located at 418 N. Wayne St., the YWCA is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call (937) 773-6626.