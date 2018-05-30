Man accused of ‘badly’ beating woman

PIQUA — A Piqua man was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail early Wednesday morning after he reportedly beat a woman to the point of needing medical attention.

Piqua police responded to the Piqua Village Apartments on the 1300 block of Covington Avenue at approximately 2:50 a.m. on Wednesday after a female victim called police to report being assaulted by a male subject known to the victim.

According to Deputy Chief Jason Preston of the Piqua Police Department, the responding officers heard the victim calling out for help upon their arrival to the scene. At the residence, the victim answered the door and was covered in blood and not wearing a shirt. The responding officers described the victim as “highly distraught and covered in blood.” The victim’s face also appeared to have been “beaten badly,” according to Piqua police reports.

A male subject, Roger Jenkins, 53, of Piqua, was also at the scene and appeared to be covered in the victim’s blood.

The victim claimed that what sparked the incident was Jenkins “thought she was talking to another man,” Preston said.

A squad from the Piqua Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the victim to the Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment. The victim suffered a possible concussion and broken cheekbones. Her injuries also required stitches.

Jenkins was taken into custody after the incident and charged with second-degree felonious assault. Jenkins was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Wednesday. He is continuing to be held in the Miami County Jail on $25,000 bond. A temporary protection order was also issued for the victim.

A preliminary hearing for Jenkins is scheduled for June 6.

Victim suffered possible head injuries

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

