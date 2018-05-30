You’re Invited

Guest speaker planned

PIQUA — On Monday, June 4, at 7 p.m. at Piqua Nazarene Church, 400 S. Sunset Drive, the Upper Miami Valley Weston A. Price Chapter will host Dr. Wayne Feister, DO, speaking on B6, some of the symptoms of that deficiency and how you can make sure you’re getting enough of this important vitamin in your diet.

Vacation Bible School offered

COVINGTON — “Shipwrecked — Rescued by Jesus” is Stillwater Community Church’s 2018 Vacation Bible School. The program is set for June 4-8 from 9-11:30 a.m. and will feature fun activities for kids.

For more information and registration, visit Stillwater Community Church on Facebook. The church is located at 7900 W. Sugar Grove Road, Covington.

St. Mary to hold festival

PIQUA — St. Mary Church will hold its 48th annual Family Festival June 8-10 on the parish grounds at 528 Broadway St.

On Friday, June 8, the festival will be open from 6-11 p.m. with DJ Dave Burnside from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday’s (June 9) events are from 3-11 p.m. with the live band “Switch 2” on stage from 6-10 p.m. Sunday, June 9, festival times are 1:30-7 p.m. with DJ Dave Trissell there all day. A corn hole tournament will be held at 2 p.m. with cash prizes for first, second and third place finishers.

The weekend will feature food, carnival rides, cake booth, kiddieland, games of chance, bingo (Saturday and Sunday only) and fun for all ages. BBQ chicken dinners will be available on Saturday from 4:30-7 p.m. in the school cafeteria.

The drawing for the grand raffle tickets will conclude the festival at 6:45 p.m. Sunday. First prize is $1,000 with 69 additional prizes. Additional tickets will be available during the festival. The winners need not be present to win.

Salad luncheon planned

COVINGTON — Covington Christian Church, located at 115 N. Pearl St. in Covington, will be holding a salad luncheon on Friday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The lunch will be held in the basement dining room of the church. Carry-out is available.

The next luncheon will be held on July 20, and will continue to be held on the third Friday of each month through October.

For more information, Covington Christian Church can be contacted at (937) 473-3443.

Youth camp upcoming

PIQUA — Upper Valley Community Church, 1400 Seidel Pkwy., is giving kids the chance to attend C4 Camp from July 12-15, in Bellefontaine. This camp is for youth who have graduated grades 6-12.

Experience high-energy youth worship, hear life-changing messages, get “blobbed,” swim in the lake, kayak, get dirty in our annual mud games, climb a rock wall, zip-line, conquer the high ropes course and much more!

Regular registration is $170, with a deadline of June 3. Late registration is $190, with a June 24 deadline.

For details on how to register and pay, as well as a packing list, departure and return plans, go to www.uvcc.org/c4.

Church offers sermon series

PIQUA — The so-called 12 minor prophets aren’t less significant than the other prophets – just more brief. “Majoring on the Minors” is a five-week series at Upper Valley Community Church that looks at some of the key messages God wants his people to hear through these shorter but powerful books. The five sermons are:

• June 3 — Amos: More than a Show

• June 10 — Jonah: Pass It On

• June 17 — Habakkuk: Stop the Bad Stuff

• June 24 — Haggai: Choosing to be Blessed

Upper Valley Community Church is located at 1400 Seidel Pkwy. in Piqua and can be contacted at (937) 778-8822.