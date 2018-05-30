Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

MENACING: Two male subjects were arguing over a road rage incident in the area of Riverside Drive and North Main Street on May 25 at approximately 6 a.m. One male subject was warned for menacing.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A female subject was warned for disorderly conduct on the 100 block of East North Street after a report of a domestic dispute on May 25 at approximately 8:10 a.m.

An officer was dispatched in reference to an intoxicated subject at the Shell gas station on Main Street on May 25 at approximately 8:25 p.m. Dispatch advised the subject left on foot. He was gone on arrival. The store advised if he returned and caused more problems they would call back.

Police responded to a call referencing a female subject throwing items at a male subject on the 600 block of North College Street on May 25 at approximately 10 p.m. The female subject was warned for disorderly conduct, and the male subject left for the night.

A caller’s neighbor was at a residence on the 500 block of Weber Street causing problems on May 25 at approximately 10:15 p.m. The suspect left the area without further issues.

Two subjects having a loud verbal argument were both warned for disorderly conduct on the 700 block of Leonard Street on May 26 at 12:35 a.m.

Officers were dispatched in reference to a large group of people refusing to leave Z’s Food and Spirits on May 26 at approximately 1 a.m. The subjects had dispersed when officers arrived.

A caller found an intoxicated male subject laying on the ground in the area of the East Main Street bridge on May 26 at approximately 1:10 a.m. Contact was made with the male, and he was cited. The male was released to a sober person and left without further incident. Jah D. Batdorf, 24, of Elizabeth Township, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

THEFT: Lawn equipment on the 600 block of South Downing Street was stolen over night between May 24-25.

There was a report of a theft of a cell phone at Proto Mold Products on May 24. Jeffrey Tribbett, 44, of Anna, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

An officer responded to a call referencing a vehicle being broken into and a watch being stolen out of the vehicle on the 300 block of Brentwood Avenue sometime between May 24-5. No suspects were indicated.

TRESPASSING: There was a report of a homeless male subject sleeping in the entry to a building on the 400 block of North Wayne Street on May 25 at approximately 10:50 a.m.

ACCIDENT: A driver backed into a parked car on the 100 block of West High Street on May 25 at 11:40 a.m. Both subjects declined to pursue a traffic crash investigation, and a traffic crash waiver was completed.

There was a report of a traffic crash in the area of Park Avenue and North Sunset Drive on May 25 at approximately 3:15 p.m. A traffic waiver was signed.

FRAUD: A subject reported unauthorized charges on her child support credit card on Adams Street on May 25 at approximately 1 p.m. Suspect information was provided. The victim will gather statements and other information to assist in the investigation.

SUSPICIOUS: An officer investigated statements a student made at the Piqua High School on May 25 at approximately 1:45 p.m.

An officer observed a subject in the city gazebo after curfew on May 26 at around 3 a.m. They were advised of the curfew and told to move along.

UNRULY JUVENILE: A 15-year-old female subject intentionally broke a mirror on the 100 block of Glenn Street on May 25 at approximately 8:40 p.m. and cut her hand. She was transported by squad to the hospital.

An officer responded to a call referencing a female juvenile trying to start a disturbance with a juvenile male at Armory Park on May 25 at 9 p.m. The unknown female juvenile could not be located.

A caller reported juveniles running through back yards with flashlights on the 1600 block of Amherst Avenue on May 25 at 10:20 p.m. The area was checked, but the juveniles were not located.