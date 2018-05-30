Homegrown beauty

Provided photo

Richard and Barbara Baker of 701 Linden Ave, Piqua, shown with their 9-year-old grandson, Holden, were recognized with the Green Leaf Garden Club’s outstanding landscaping award for the month of June, presented by club chair Cheryl Sanders, far right. Richard is the retired owner of the American Tree Service Company. He and Barbara have incorporated many trees, flowers and art objects into their landscape plan.

This saw cutting a log is a symbol of Richard Baker’s experience in cutting trees with his business, the American Tree Service Company.