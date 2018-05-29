PHS grads rise in ranks of Troy PD

TROY — Troy Police Department promoted two officers to the rank of sergeant recently. Sgt. Ryan Ormberg was officially promoted on Tuesday, May 29, and Sgt. Dominic Burnside was officially promoted on Monday, May 21.

Both were honored during a pinning ceremony Tuesday afternoon at City Hall with family, friends and fellow officers present.

Mayor Michael Beamish presided over the pinning ceremony and marked the occasion by stating that the promotions will strengthen the police department.

“I think we have some of the best first responders in the whole state,” Beamish said. “I feel very honored and privileged to be the mayor with these people behind you as a team.”

Sgt. Ormberg is a 1994 graduate of Piqua High School and he served five years in the United States Air Force as an anti-terrorism representative. He is currently serving in the Air National Guard at the 187 Wing in Springfield. Sgt. Ormberg received an associate’s degree in criminal justice from the Community College of the Air Force in 2016.

“I look forward to mentoring some of the officers I have a relationship with and cultivate those relationships in an authority position, hopefully for the better future of the Troy Police Department,” Sgt. Ormberg said.

Sgt. Ormberg began his career with the Troy Police Department on Feb. 28, 2005. As a member of the Troy Police Department, he serves as a field training officer, evidence technician, and a member of the Tactical Response Team. He and his wife, DeAna, have two children. DeAna pinned Ormberg’s sergeant badge on his uniform on Tuesday.

Sgt. Burnside is a 2001 graduate of Piqua High School and also graduated from Bowling Green State University in August 2005 with a B.S. in criminal justice. He began his career with the Troy Police Department on Jan. 7, 2013. Prior to joining the Troy Police Department, Sgt. Burnside had 12 years experience with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

“I look forward to the opportunity. It’s a great challenge and I’d like to continue the great tradition we have here in Troy,” Sgt. Burnside said.

As a member of the Troy Police Department, he has served as a detective, and serves as a field training officer, evidence technician, and a member of the Tactical Response Team.

He and his wife, Emily, have three children. Emily pinned Burnside’s badge on his uniform on Tuesday.

