Sheriff’s office investigates extortion case

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office investigated an apparent extortion after a 17-year-old male from Troy sent an inappropriate sexually oriented video online to scam artists in Africa.

According to reports, on May 24, the minor videoed himself performing acts of a sexual nature during a Facebook video chat session with a 23-year-old female named “Emyliana Lucas.” The female recorded the session and then demanded $45,000 to not post the video to the minor’s friends’ and family’s accounts. The minor claimed to have “haggled her price down to $7,500” and the subject gave him 10 minutes to send the funds. The minor then called 9-1-1.

The subject requested the minor to wire the funds to “Sandra Webster” to an address to the Ivory Coast in West Africa.

The minor was receiving text messages with various demands and deadlines for the funds. The subject incidentally posted the video to his friends and family members’ Facebook accounts following the deadline.

Officers advised the minor to block the subject off of Facebook and modify his privacy settings. The sheriff’s office suspended the case until further information is obtained.

Incident involved minor