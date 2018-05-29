Commissioners OK study

MIAMI COUNTY — At their meeting Tuesday, the Miami County Commissioners approved several purchases and a facilities study agreement.

The commissioners signed an agreement for professional design services with App Engineering, who will perform a facilities study for the development of a new “one stop shop” for county services at a cost of $16,500.

County officials presented a proposal for a new shared location for the county’s auto title office, driver’s exam station and deputy registrar license agency to the commissioners in January, citing building maintenance issues, inadequate parking and lack of space at the current, leased location on Experiment Farm Road in Troy.

The board approved the purchase of two 2018 Ford Escapes for the Department of Development at a total cost of $36,257, including trade-in allowance. Two department vehicles, two 2014 Jeep Patriots with more than 80,000 miles, will be traded in for an allowance of $12,900.

The commissioners also authorized the purchase of two new desktop computers, as well as monitors and necessary software licenses, for the Department of Development at a total cost of $2,175.

Following their regular meeting, the commissioners met with Catholic Social Services Mobility Manager Michelle Caserta to talk about transportation services.

Catholic Social Services provides a service called RideLink, a call center that connects people to transportation services in the region using available resources. The program is hoping to add Clark County to its coverage, Caserta said.

Her goal as mobility manager is to create coordination between the counties’ transportation services and she told the commissioners that she would like to work with Miami County to link all the other counties together and a lower rate to get passengers further.

“Miami County has a wonderful transit system. I’ve worked with them for years. I know what they can do and how they can help, but they only can go so far,” she said. “We pass through Miami County quite often. As mobility manager, I’d like to try to work in Miami County with Miami County to tie all these counties together.”

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

