Honoring our fallen

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

A riderless horse, boots reversed in the stirrups, a traditional memorial to honor fallen Cavalry soldiers, is led along the Memorial Day Parade route in Piqua on Monday.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Marla Wiltheiss, 5, left, and her brother Nolan, 2, wave flags as the annual Memorial Day Parade passes by in Piqua on Monday. Pictured above Nolan is brother, Landon, 1, and their mom, Gina.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Danny Widney of Piqua takes a photo of his son Cannon, 4, sitting by bricks honoring Widney’s dad, Don Widney, Jr., a United States Air Force veteran and his grandfather, Don, Sr., a veteran of the United States Navy, as his son Carter, 2, takes it all in from his dad’s shoulders during Memorial Day activities at the Piqua Veterans Memorial on Monday.