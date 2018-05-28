CareFlight takes crash victim to hospital

By Melody Vallieu

PLEASANT HILL — A Monday morning crash has sent a motorcyclist to the hospital.

According to Miami County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Mike Whaley, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of South Main and West Monuments streets.

Whaley said a Chevy Corvette driven by Linda Rozell, 67, of Troy, was driving westbound of Monument Street, State Route 718, when she failed to yield at the intersection and hit a motorcycle driven by James Crabtree, 70, of Covington, going southbound on Main Street, State Route 48.

Crabtree, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle.

Crabtree was flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital where he was in stable condition as of Monday afternoon, according to a hospital spokesperson. Whaley said they believe Crabtree suffered a head injury, but also did not know his condition at this time.

Whaley said Rozell, who showed no indication of any type of impairment, likely will be charged with failure to yield, however charges are pending.