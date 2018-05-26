Bicyclist dies at accident scene

By Melody Vallieu

mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — A man was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident around noon in Troy.

According to Troy Police Department Captain Joe Long, preliminary reports show that a man riding a bicycle westbound on Main Street in front of O’Reillys Auto Parts, 943 W. Main St., rode his bike off the sidewalk and into the road into the path of a moving vehicle.

The bicyclist, who has not been identified yet, until next of kin can be notified, was pronounced dead at the scene, Long said.

The incident remains under investigation, Long said.

More information will be provided as it is available.

Troy Police Department officer Hans Hohenstein works at the scene of an incident where a bicyclist was killed on Saturday afternoon. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/05/web1_Bicyclist.jpg Troy Police Department officer Hans Hohenstein works at the scene of an incident where a bicyclist was killed on Saturday afternoon.