Vendor deadline near for 4th Fest

PIQUA — The application deadline to apply to be a vendor during the Piqua 4th of July Fest presented by Kettering Health Network is approaching in the beginning of June with a few spots still open.

“We have a couple vendor spots left, but we’re definitely accepting more,” said Brittany Horn, public relations/special events coordinator.

This year, a new tradition will be created by holding the festival only downtown, departing from the longtime custom of holding the celebration at Fountain Park. Van Horn said that she conducted a survey last year in which 90 percent of the participants indicated that they would prefer the event to be in one place and in the downtown. Vendors also requested to have the event in one place to allow them to stay open longer.

“We’re going to open it up to for-profits as well,” Van Horn said.

The fee to be a vendor at the festival is greater for a for-profit organization or business than for a non-profit — $150 versus $50, respectively — but they each receive 10-by-10-foot booth spaces. Van Horn explained that the city decided to open it up to for-profit groups and businesses as well as non-profit groups to help the festival grow and include everyone.

“Adding those for-profit vendors really allows us to get that growth that we want,” Van Horn said.

To apply to be a vendor, visit the city’s website at piquaoh.org and click on “Piqua 4th Fest” underneath the “Living in Piqua” tab. The deadline to apply is June 4.

The Piqua 4th of July Fest presented by Kettering Health Network will be held from noon to 9:30 p.m. July 4, with fireworks by the riverfront at 10 p.m.

The festival will feature a number of activities, including around 10 jumbo game boards and two ninja obstacle courses, one for adults and one for kids. There will also be a pie-eating contest, a cornhole tournament, and concerts featuring the Piqua Civic Band, a ’90s music cover band called Buzz Bin, and Piqua country duo Reflektion.

Reflektion also took part in the creation of the song “This Small Town Piqua,” the music video of which will be revealed for the first time to the public during the festival.

In the kid zone, there will be spin art, face-painters, characters on stilts making balloon animal art, and more. The Piqua Fire Department will also have a pop-up splash pad at 3 p.m. that day for kids to play in the water. There will also be three children’s magic shows.

“We’ll have a living statue that’s Lady Liberty,” Van Horn said.

The festival will also continue to hold the annual bike parade for kids, with the bike decorating beginning at 11:30 a.m., the bike parade at noon, and the awards at 1 p.m.

Kettering Health Network is the festival’s presenting sponsor, with additional sponsorships from Gonzo Radio, Mainstreet Piqua, the Miami Valley Centre Mall, the Piqua Daily Call, and others.

Annual festival to see changes

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com