Man sentenced for fleeing troopers

MIAMI COUNTY — A Conover man was sentenced this week for fleeing from Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on U.S. Route 36 in early March, reaching speeds over 120 miles an hour through Fletcher.

Brian A. Schwarz, 34, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer in Miami County Municipal Court on Wednesday. The charge was amended down from third-degree felony failure to comply with a police officer.

On March 3, at approximately 11:45 p.m., an OSHP trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Schwarz for first traveling 89 mph in a 55 mph zone westbound on U.S. Route 36 near milepost 14 in Springcreek Township. According to court records, Schwarz failed to stop and reached speeds over 120 mph, running two red lights in Fletcher before stopping near milepost 20.

Schwarz was found to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs, which were reportedly prescription painkillers. He was also charged with OVI and was found guilty of the offense, receiving 20 days in jail, two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time.

Man fined for child endangering

A Piqua man was found guilty of child endangering this week after a 5-year-old boy was found in the middle of the street on Chevy Lane in Piqua in early March.

Richard J. Banning, 29, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor child endangering in Miami County Municipal Court on Wednesday.

According to court records, Banning was charged in connection with a young boy being found on the 1100 block of Chevy Lane on March 2, at approximately 7:30 p.m. The child was unable to answer any questions, so the responding officer knocked on the doors of the surrounding apartments to see if anyone recognized the child or knew where he lived. After approximately 15-20 minutes, the officer brought the child back to the police station and contacted the Miami County Children’s Services Board. Banning later called to report the child as missing and was later charged.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Brandon D. Boyd, 35, of Troy, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs and a fine for a separate charge of fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug paraphernalia.

• Dexter A. Kaeck, 31, of Piqua, received a fine for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly intoxication in public.

• Kara L. Slife, 21, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Zachary R. Long, 27, of Troy, received 30 days in jail for fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor possess of a drug abuse instrument.

• Michael D. Miller, 34, of Piqua, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor attempted possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Courtney Leigh Vaughn, 27, of Piqua, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property.

• Suzzana M. Epley, 48, of Sidney, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment.

• James A. Behr, 42, of Troy, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic, and fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Daniel K. Boyd, 33, of South Charleston, received 18 days in jail and a fine for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Alex J. Shinall, 24, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor falsification, amended down from fifth-degree felony forgery.

• Brittany R. Eary, 18, of Sidney, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Christopher M. Bess, 42, of Troy, received a fine for second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• Nathan J. Miller, 19, of Troy, received 90 days in jail, two years of probation, and a fine for second-degree misdemeanor attempted possession of drugs, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

