Hayner to hold community arts fest

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, will host “Art’s Alive at the Hayner,” a community arts festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 4.

The event will celebrate local and regional artists, as well as others from across the United States, whose passion for artistic expression has led them to create works of art well above the norm. A variety of art-related activities are scheduled both inside and around the grounds of the Hayner Center. The event is free and open to the public.

Local artists and student artists can share their creative works by entering one or more of the community competitions that will be judged and exhibited on the day of the festival, including an “Art’s Alive” multimedia art competition, a “Runway URway” fashion design competition and a “Chalk on the Walk” event. Beginning May 8, details of these competitions can be found on the Hayner website, www.troyhayner.org, or prospectuses can be picked up at the Hayner Center.

The public will have many opportunities to test their own creativity on the festival grounds. A graffiti wall, a public sculpture installation, a children’s art tent, and mask-making are among the activities being planned.

The centerpiece of the festival is an invitational exhibition inside the Hayner Center. Artists include Ron Anderson, Tim Bowers, Heather Bullach, Bing Davis, Benjamin Goens, Gary Hovey, Colleen McCulla, James Mellick, Christina Pereyma, Michelle Stitzlein, Tall James, and Gary Ward.

Four of the artists, Michelle Stitzlein, Colleen McCulla, Tim Bowers, and James Mellick, will be doing presentations about their artwork. Others will be painting and demonstrating on the grounds. A sand sculptor and two Ohio Chalk Art Guild artists will also be on site. Local artists who would like to have a show and sale tent should contact Leona at 339-0457. Spaces are limited and the number of artists in any one media is restricted.

Stage entertainment featuring an improv show by The Black Box Improv Theatre, a puppet show and musical entertainment will take place on the front lawn. The Black Box Theatre will also present an improv workshop for participants of all ages.

Lunch or dinner from Smokin’ BBQ and ice cream from Susie’s Big Dipper can be purchased at the festival.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Hours of operation are 7-9 .m. Monday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.