Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

BURGLARY: A complainant advised that someone broke into his detached garage and stole a bicycle on the 200 block of East North Street on May 18.

THEFT: An officer was dispatched to a theft complaint in reference to the complainant’s Blue and Silver Mountain bike getting stolen sometime between May 15-18.

A vehicle was broken into and money was taken on the 200 block of Cleveland Street on May 18 at 8:30 p.m.

A complainant advised that he had 10 solar lights stolen from around his residence on the 1300 block of Washington Avenue on May 19.

Kelly W. Koon, 43, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property on May 21 in connection with a report of a theft of utilities on the 500 block of Lincoln Street on May 2.

A health care provider reported missing medication on the 300 block of Commercial Street on May 21 at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Police responded to a call on May 21 referencing a dog being stolen from a back yard on the 300 block of West Grant Street sometime between noon and 11 p.m. on May 19. No suspects were identified.

A subject reported her credit card was stolen on the 300 block of South Downing Street on May 22 at approximately 8:30 a.m.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of a male subject lying in the alley with a bike resting on top of him on the 800 block of West Ash Street on May 18 at 4 p.m. The male subject was located and found to be intoxicated. He was checked out by squad and transported home. He was also warned for disorderly conduct.

There was a report of a disturbance at an ATM on High Street on May 21 at approximately 7 a.m. A male advised there was an argument with other males at the ATM due to taking too long.

There was a report of juveniles fighting at Fountain Park on May 22 at approximately 4:45 p.m. The fight had broken up prior to officer arrival.

A male subject was following a caller on foot trying to fight him on North Main Street on May 22 at 11:20 p.m. Contact was made with both subjects who left without further incident.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A male subject reported that his tires were slashed sometime overnight on the 400 block of West Water Street between May 18-19.

A subject reported her ex-boyfriend broke out the driver’s side window to her step father’s car on North Main Street on May 21 at 9:20 a.m.

A fence was reportedly damaged by a neighbor on the 700 block of West Greene Street on May 21 at approximately 4:30 p.m.

TRESPASSING: A caller said there were people arguing at Sunoco on May 20 at 11:50 a.m. They were warned for trespassing at the manager’s request.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic crash at South Main Street and Clark Avenue on May 20 at 4:50 p.m. A male subject was cited.

There was a two-vehicle accident reported in the area of East Ash Street and Looney Road on May 21 at approximately 12:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.

There was a report of a two-vehicle accident with no injuries in the area of South Street and McKinley Avenue on May 21 at approximately 4:40 p.m. The at-fault driver was cited.

RECOVERED PROPERTY: Police recovered a stolen vehicle out of Kentucky on the 300 block of Camp Street on May 22 at approximately 11 a.m.