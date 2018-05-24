Edison, Duke Foundation announce academy name

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Center for Leadership Development and the Paul G. Duke Foundation are pleased to celebrate the 15th year of their nonprofit leadership training partnership by announcing the naming of the Paul G. Duke Academy for Community Leadership.

The joint announcement of the naming of the Paul G. Duke Academy for Community Leadership was made on May 23, at Edison State Community College.

Edison State was represented by Dr. Doreen Larson, president, and Rick Hanes, vice president for business and community partnerships, as well as members of the college’s board of trustees and leadership personnel. The Duke Foundation was represented by Linda Daniel, president, and Patricia Duke Robinson, president emeritus and members of the Duke Board of Trustees.

The Paul G. Duke Academy for Community Leadership will build on the past success of the Academy for Community Leadership and its culminating event, the Mosaic of Community Leadership Conference with the addition of new technology-based resources and further nonprofit support programs.

Through this partnership, the Paul G. Duke Academy for Community Leadership will continue to broaden success opportunities for local nonprofit organizations and civic leaders with the education and resources to meet the emerging and evolving needs of the nonprofit community across Darke, Miami, and Shelby counties.

The enhanced and expanded partnership programming aims to develop more effective directors, leaders, board members, staff, and volunteers of nonprofit organizations through a series of workshops. Course topics include the fundamental practices of board recruitment, strategic planning, staffing, budgeting, evaluation, board meetings, and community awareness.

Creation of the Academy for Community Leadership at Edison State in 2004 was championed by Patricia Duke Robinson as she sought to capture the energy created from the publication of The Board Member’s Guide. Commissioned by the Duke Foundation, the book examines nonprofit leadership and transforms it into a long-term benefit for the nonprofit leaders in Miami and surrounding counties.

Edison State and the Duke Foundation have continued to support the initiative since then, as part of their longstanding commitment to strengthening regional nonprofit organizations, investing in their leaders, and ensuring that they have access to resources needed to enhance their ability to serve the community.

For more information about the Center for Leadership Development, visit www.edisonohio.edu/leadership. For information about the Paul G. Duke Foundation, visit www.paulgdukefoundation.org or call 339-3853.