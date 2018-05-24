County men appear in court

By Tony Baker

abaker@aimmediamidwest.com

GREENVILLE — Several Miami County men were arraigned on charges in Darke County Common Pleas Court recently.

• Gary Roark, age 48, of Piqua, was charged with breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.

Attorney David Rohrer appeared for the defense. Roark pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance.

His next court appearance is June 11.

• Greggory Cooper, of Ludlow Falls, was arraigned on charges of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony carrying penalties of up to 12 months in prison.

Judge Jonathan P. Hein entered a not guilty plea on the defendant’s behalf and released Cooper on his own recognizance.

His next court appearance is a status conference, to be held June 18.

• Cory Phillips, age 33, of Bradford, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted felonious assault, third-degree felonies carrying collective penalties of up to six years in prison and a potential $20,000 fine.

Judge Hein ordered a pre-sentencing investigation.

Phillips’ next court appearance is July 18.