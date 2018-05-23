Local grads receive Rotary scholarships

PIQUA — Nine members of the Class of 2018 have been named recipients of $1,000 scholarships by the Piqua Rotary Club, a tradition which dates back 77 years. Since that time, Tony Wendeln, chairperson of the Piqua Rotary Scholarship Fund, reports 500 financial scholarships worth an estimated $500,000 have been distributed to worthy young men and women to pursue their college education.

This year’s recipients were recently honored at a Rotary luncheon, along with four local Rotarians who were awarded the prestigious Paul Harris Award. The latter awards were presented to Tony Wendeln, Mike Hulme, Diana Davis and the family of the late Cheryl Stiefel-Francis.

Lehman students receiving scholarships and their chosen colleges were Alanna O’Leary, daughter of Rob and Rosie O’Leary, of Piqua, Hillsdale College; Aldo Barrera, son of Rafael and Sally Barrera, of Piqua, The Ohio State University (Lima campus); and Kameron Lee, son of Kris and Peg Lee, of Piqua, Capital University.

Piqua High School recipients included Darby Bubp, daughter of Bradley and Maria Bubp, of Piqua, Georgetown University; Logan Copsey, son of John and Renee Copsey, of Piqua, Bowling Green State University; Katherine Dolder, daughter of Doug and Bethannie Dolder, of Piqua, The Ohio State University; Casey Graves, son of Kary and Tess Graves, of Piqua, Ohio University; Brent Lemmon, son of Rusty and Trish Lemmon, of Piqua, The Ohio State University; and Ben Schmiesing, son of Chris and Paula Schmiesing, of Piqua, The Ohio State University.