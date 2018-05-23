Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

DRUG OFFENSE: Michael A. Talley, 35, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor drug possession and first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument on May 18.

Kelly N. Bruner, 30, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument on May 21.

ASSAULT: A victim stated she was smoking outside when the mother of the woman who babysits her child assaulted her on the 1300 block of Covington Avenue on May 18 at approximately 6 p.m. The suspect fled prior to police arrival. Crystal M. Tucker, 40, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault in connection with this incident.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic accident involving a vehicle striking a parked car on the 300 block of Riverside Drive on May 18 at approximately 12:50 p.m.

There was a report of a traffic accident involving three vehicles on East Ash Street near Home Depot on May 19 at approximately 6:10 p.m. There were no reported injuries. Douglas G. Green, 28, of Union City, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence, minor misdemeanor drug possession, and minor misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with this incident.

CRIMINAL DAMAGING: There was a report of a male subject who busted out a window of a vehicle on the 700 block of South Wayne Street on May 18 at 11 p.m. The subject left the area before officers arrival. Derek A. Garcia, 34, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging in connection with this incident.

THEFT: An officer was flagged down in the parking lot of the police department in reference to a theft from a vehicle that occurred at Pitsenbarger Park on May 19. Two female suspects were later identified from surveillance video. Kassia D. Alberts, 31, and Amanda L. Driskell, 34, each of Pemberton, were charged with receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards in connection with this incident.

OVI: A caller witnessed a subject drive intoxicated to a residence on Janet Drive on May 19 at approximately 8:40 p.m. Upon officer arrival, the subject was sitting on the porch. The male subject was highly intoxicated and advised to not drive anymore today or he could be arrested for OVI. The subject didn’t listen to officer and drove later. Jessie M. Brown, 41, of Covington, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence in connection with this incident.

DRIVING WITHOUT CONSENT: There was a report of two female juveniles taking and using a vehicle without permission on South Roosevelt Avenue on May 20 at 1:30 a.m. The vehicle was later returned, and contact was made with the juveniles. One juvenile was charged with first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and the other juvenile was charged with first-degree misdemeanor complicity.

TRESPASSING: A male subject who had been previously warned for criminal trespassing at a residence on the 1500 block of Madison Avenue showed up at the residence on May 20 at approximately 2:50 a.m. The male subject took off prior to officer arrival, but was later located and ran from officers. Lucas J. Hammaker, 24, of St. Mary’s, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.