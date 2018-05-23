Miles of Hometown Heroes

Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest
The Village of West Milton is busy hanging additional Hometown Heroes banners as Memorial Day approaches. According to West Milton official Ben Herron, the 38 new banners sold this spring bring the total to more than 200 banners honoring area veterans. The banners run along St. Rt. 48 from near the Miami/Montgomery County line, north to Calumet Road.
