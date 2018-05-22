Man arrested for school shooting threats

PIQUA — A Piqua man has been arrested and charged with making threats to “shoot up” one of the district’s schools.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday, a coworker of William C. Ingle, 21, contacted Piqua police to report threatening statements Ingle allegedly made about “shooting up” a school, using explosives at a school, and referring to other school shooters as “amateurs.”

Piqua Chief of Police Bruce Jamison said the threats were directed at a particular school, but that he did not wish to disclose the name of the school at this point, as an investigation is ongoing. “We are receiving some additional information about some other incidents surrounding this, so we’re really not speaking to (Ingle’s) motive right now,” Jamison said.

Ingle was taken into custody at approximately 12:30 p.m., before he had an opportunity to carry out his threats. He was charged with making false alarms, a third-degree felony, and is currently incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.

Jamison noted that Piqua City Schools were notified before Ingle was taken into custody “in case they got wind of it and were wondering if they should be locking down. We were in touch with the superintendent as the investigation progressed.”

Ultimately, the schools were asked not to lock down since other protective measures, e.g., surveillance and control of the suspect, were adequate. “There was no reason to think the school was in any danger because we knew exactly where this guy was,” Jamison explained.

In addition, Piqua City Schools approved measures to prohibit Ingle from accessing school property once he is released from jail.

“I’m pleased that our entire community takes threats like this seriously,” Jamison said. “We have citizens willing to say something when they hear something. Our officers are assertive in using protective measures available to us during these investigations.

Jamison noted that an investigation continues into “matters not directly related, that are incidental to the school threats.”

