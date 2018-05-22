County to hold hearings on proposed license tax

MIAMI COUNTY — On Tuesday, the Miami County Commissioners set two hearings to discuss a proposed supplemental license tax to boost the county’s paving program funds.

County Engineer Paul Huelskamp has asked the commissioners to consider adding a $5 license fee, an action he said would generate an additional $600,000 per year and would allow the county to pave roads more frequently.

The hearings are set for Tuesday, June 19, and Tuesday, June 26, both at 9:10 a.m. following the board’s regular meetings.

Currently, the county paves on a 20-year cycle, while the industry standard is a 10-year cycle, he told the board last month. The county exceeded last year’s paving program by about two miles, paving about 24 miles of county roadway at a cost of $1.64 million.

Of those roads paved, 11 had not been paved since the mid-1990s.

Roads are inspected every spring. While the county is on a 20-year schedule, some roads may move up or down the schedule depending on their condition.

Several other Ohio counties have passed similar measures, including Montgomery, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Hamilton and Summit counties.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

Reach Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

