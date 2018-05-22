Good luck, Class of 2018

MIAMI COUNTY — High schools around the county are preparing for graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2018.

On Tuesday, Miami East High School graduates donned their caps and waltzed through their elementary and junior high school hallways as students said goodbye and good luck with a “clap out.”

Seniors then gathered in the high school gymnasium filled with family and underclassmen to share their plans for their future including college, career and military goals. Seniors also took time to write down the advice they’ve gathered over the years.

Troy Daily News and Piqua Daily Call will include their annual Graduation insert in the papers’ Thursday, May 24 editions. The special section includes 2018 class lists, as well as valedictorian and salutatorian photos and biographies.

From left, seniors Travis Ferguson, Zachary Richard and Zac Gordon fill out their list of goals and advice to share with faculty, family and underclassmen on Tuesday. Ferguson plans on attending Lourdes University to study criminal justice. Richard joined the U.S. Marine Corp. and will begin boot camp Sept. 4. Gordon plans to attend The Ohio State University to study landscape design. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/05/web1_E674B11F-60D1-48AA-A481-A2E053B3485A_ne201852294977-1.jpeg From left, seniors Travis Ferguson, Zachary Richard and Zac Gordon fill out their list of goals and advice to share with faculty, family and underclassmen on Tuesday. Ferguson plans on attending Lourdes University to study criminal justice. Richard joined the U.S. Marine Corp. and will begin boot camp Sept. 4. Gordon plans to attend The Ohio State University to study landscape design.

Local students prepare to graduate