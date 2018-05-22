Covington parks plan moving forward

COVINGTON — Covington Council approved a handful of contracts during their meeting on Monday evening, allowing the village to move forward with creating a parks master plan in addition to refilling its supply of trash and recycling toters.

The council approved a contract with Poggemeyer Design Group for the development of a park system master plan at a cost of $12,000. The council approved this item after holding three readings of the resolution.

This plan includes a review of the current village park and the village basketball courts. The plan also includes the assessment of facility needs and develops a road map to make future upgrades. The proposed plan will include cost estimates and identify possible funding sources for future projects. The plan will also include a concept for possible future facilities at the old middle school site.

The council then waived the three-reading rule and approved the purchase of trash toters from Best Equipment at a total cost of $17,593.54. The village will be receiving 100 of the 96-gallon trash toters, 100 of the 96-gallon recycling toters, and 100 of the 48-gallon recycling toters.

Village Administrator Mike Busse explained during his report that the village has received a number of requests for recycling toters, depleting the village’s stock of spare toters.

The council also approved a progress payment to Jutte Excavating for the renovation work at the Wastewater Treatment Plant for the amount of $404,649.68. That payment will be funded by grants and loans through the Ohio Public Works Commission and the Ohio Water Development Authority.

The council then approved waiving the three-reading rule and approving a contract with CTL Engineering Geotechnical Engineering services for the High Street reconstruction project at a cost of $9,975. “As part of the High Street design, we must perform geotechnical testing of the roadway,” Busse said.

The testing will study what is underneath the road, or the road’s subgrade, and is part of the phase one design for the reconstruction project.

The council later approved accepting a donation of $3,043 from the Miami County Foundation for the replacement of AEDs. “That was very nice of them,” Busse said. “Those AEDs are very important.”

The village keeps AEDs at the municipal building and within the police cruisers. The current ones are approximately 12 years old and five years old.

Covington Chief of Police Lee Harmon said that the Miami County Foundation has supported almost 100 percent of the costs of supplying those AEDs to the village.

The council also waived the three-reading rule and approved allowing the village to proceed with alternate tax budget procedures for the 2019 tax budget, which will allow the village to proceed with creating the tax budget without advertising for a public hearing.

The council also held readings of other resolutions during their meeting, which will be voted on at a later meeting.

The council held the second reading of a resolution authorizing a two-year agreement with the Covington Board of Education for school resource officer services. The village and the school district share the cost of the school resource officer services.

The council later held a first reading to authorize the purchase of park playground equipment from Miracle Midwest at a cost of approximately $33,676, which will be funding through a grant from an Ohio Natureworks Grant and a donation of $10,000 from the Covington Community Chest.

The Covington Christian Church is also expected to donate their time to the village to install the playground equipment, saving the village approximately $6,000 on labor costs.

Mayor Ed McCord reminded the council that the village garage sales will be held on May 31, June 1, and June 2. Large trash pick-up will take place the following week starting on June 4.

“There’s no cost for that,” McCord said.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

