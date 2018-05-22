A bountiful harvest

Emily Brown, left, and Odalys Acosta harvest spinach from the school Tribal Garden across from Piqua Central Intermediate School on Tuesday morning. In addition to spinach, the fifth graders from both PCIS and Piqua Catholic harvested lettuce, kale, and radishes all grown by students. The harvest will be washed and made into salads for students on Wednesday.

