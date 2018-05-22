Edison names Employees of the Semester

PIQUA — Edison State Community College recognized outstanding employee performance at its recent all-campus meeting in the Robinson Theater at the Piqua Campus.

Vince Miller, adjunct instructor and Amber Selhorst, success adviser, were named the spring 2018 Employees of the Semester. The honorees were presented with personalized plaques and reserved parking spaces for the upcoming fall semester.

The Employee of the Semester award speaks to Edison State’s commitment to quality and sustaining positive employee engagement. “These employees make a difference to Edison State and members of the campus community, go above and beyond expectations, excel as team players, and strive to demonstrate the college’s core values,” said Linda Peltier, executive director of Human Resources.

All Edison State employees who demonstrate a commitment to the performance excellence goals, core values, and continued growth are eligible to be nominated for the award. Those eligible for the award are nominated by their peers and then selected by the Valuing People Committee.

Miller, of Huber Heights, was selected for his commitment to helping Edison State Community College. He often volunteers his own time to serve on committees and projects, sharing his years of experience and knowledge with those involved.

“Not only does Vince volunteer his time and expertise with no compensation, he is happy to help. He smiles and enjoys participating. He finds ways to get involved even outside of committees by befriending other faculty, adjuncts, and staff,” a nominator said.

“Vince shares his real-world experience in the business and engineering fields with students. He also shares his experiences at other colleges. He is a great communicator and very professional. He has served as an adjunct for more than a couple of decades at Edison State.”

Miller has been an employee of Edison State since 1979 and holds a master of science in mechanical engineering from The Ohio State University.

Selhorst, of Piqua, was selected for going the extra mile when students, faculty, or staff need assistance. She was honored for her teamwork mentality and ability to see the whole picture, helping students and staff reach their greatest potential.

“Numerous times, I’ve seen Amber go the extra mile to help students, faculty, and staff. No matter what the question is, she knows the answer or knows where to find the answer or won’t stop until the answer becomes apparent,” a nominator stated. “I’ve referred to Amber as ‘The Answer Lady’ because when I’ve had questions about just about anything related to Edison State, Amber is my go-to person. I have witnessed her doing the same for other staff and faculty, and most certainly students.

“Amber works with the Edison State community as a whole. She does not compartmentalize departments or even departments from students, because she sees the whole picture and knows we work best when we work together. Amber demonstrates this teamwork on a daily basis, so much so that it is hard to distinguish particular instances because it’s just part of how she works. Her daily commitment to teamwork makes her excel; perhaps not as an explosive event that gets everyone’s attention, but as a quiet and determined constant effort to work with others.”

Selhorst has been employed at Edison State for nearly 14 years and holds a master of education in higher education administration from Tiffin University.