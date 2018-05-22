M.E. hires full-time SRO

CASSTOWN — The Miami East board of education approved a three-year contract for a second School Resource Officer on Monday.

Board member Mark Iiames was not present.

The board unanimously approved a contract with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office to hire a full-time school resource officer in additional to its rotating deputy for the district.

The district will pay $62,724 for the first year of service; $64,606 for the second year; and $66,544.

The contract includes 40 hours of service to the district for the school year. The contract begins July 1,2018 through June 30, 2021.

