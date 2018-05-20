Food truck rally draws thousands

MIAMI COUNTY — Thousands of hungry patrons descended upon the Miami County Fairgrounds on Saturday to take part in the fourth annual Miami County Food Truck Rally and Competition, where 54 trucks offered up special cuisines and confections for all ages.

With endless combinations of cuisines ranging from crab cakes to corn dogs, co-chairperson Roberta Jacobs said, “There is something for everybody.”

Having hosted the event since 2015, members of the board have found a rhythm in getting the word out to food trucks near and far.

“We’ve accumulated a database and we send out e-mails around October or November each year,” Jacobs said. “The application goes online in early January, and then they just start coming in. Social media has done a lot to spread the word.”

The 54 trucks on site at this year’s rally stand as the largest number to ever participate in the event, up from 30 trucks in the rally’s first year, and 47 at 2017’s rally.

“Every year has seen an increase,” Jacobs confirmed. “We have some in from as far as northern Kentucky and east of Columbus.”

In addition to the food trucks, a total of 52 vendors were on site in the arts and crafts barn, offering up home decor, soaps and cosmetics, herbs and spices, original art, and more.

Entertainment was provided during the Troy Strawberry Festival Home Grown Talent Show, featuring performances by Piqua band ReFlektion and Columbus band Gas Pump Jockeys.

Cookie Mayhem owner Megan McDonald, who is participating for the first time this year, said, “It’s just great to be able to bring everyone together and enjoy good food and have a good time in a safe area.”

“Every year, we meet new customers,” said Anton Gaffney, owner of Sweet & Meats BBQ, who is participating for a fourth consecutive year. “It’s a happy atmosphere that brings everyone together from all different cultures.”

“All of our parking lots have been full all day,” Jacobs said. “I was speaking with someone earlier who came down from Cleveland last night just to be here for this. I spoke to another today from Indianapolis. It just brings so many people into the community, and we hope people have a great time.”

For more information, visit the Miami County Food Truck Rally & Competition on Facebook.

Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Marty Pollock of Piqua enjoys a gourmet waffle from Marty’s Waffles during the fourth annual Food Truck Rally and Competition on Saturday at the Miami County Fairgrounds. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/05/web1_Rally1.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Marty Pollock of Piqua enjoys a gourmet waffle from Marty’s Waffles during the fourth annual Food Truck Rally and Competition on Saturday at the Miami County Fairgrounds. Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Karma Williamson, 6, of Piqua, chomps into a hefty burger during the fourth annual Food Trucky Rally and Competition on Saturday at the Miami County Fairgrounds. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/05/web1_Rally2.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Karma Williamson, 6, of Piqua, chomps into a hefty burger during the fourth annual Food Trucky Rally and Competition on Saturday at the Miami County Fairgrounds. Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Lillian Conway, 4, of Troy, devours an ice cream cone during the fourth annual Food Truck Rally and Competition on Saturday at the Miami County Fairgrounds. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/05/web1_Rally3.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Lillian Conway, 4, of Troy, devours an ice cream cone during the fourth annual Food Truck Rally and Competition on Saturday at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

Hungry patrons flock to fourth annual event