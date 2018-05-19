Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

May 12

ARSON INVESTIGATION: A deputy responded to 4423 U.S. Route 40 in reference of a structure fire. Upon further investigation it was determined the start of the fire was suspicious in nature. This case is pending investigation.

ASSIST SQUAD: A deputy was dispatched to the 8600 block of State Route 66, Piqua, on the report of an assist squad. After investigation, it was found to be a domestic dispute. The male involved jumped from a moving vehicle. He was taken by Care Flight for his injuries.

May 13

ASSIST CITIZEN: A deputy was dispatched to Indian Pizza in Pleasant Hill on a welfare check of a 69 year old male. After further investigation, the male was given a ride to the Red Roof Inn in Piqua.

OVERDOSE: A deputy responded to the 7300 block of S. County Road 25A to assist Tipp City Medics with a possible drug overdose.

THEFT: A Pleasant Hill resident called 911 to report his landscaping rocks being stolen.

May 14

JAIL ISSUE: A deputy responded to the Miami County Jail in reference to an assault complaint that occurred on May 12. After investigation, Keith Flory was charged with Disorderly Conduct.

May 15

BURGLARY: A deputy responded to the 3500 block of Versailles Road, Washington Twp. in reference to a burglary not in progress. After investigation, evidence was located and was booked into evidence at the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

ASSIST CITIZEN: A deputy responded to the Miami County Sheriff Office for a assist citizen. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a female advising her husband went to Arizona and gotten married to another female. This case is under investigation and was presented to the prosecutors office.

May 16

ASSAULT: A deputy was dispatched to a vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 571 at Nashville Road. While enroute, it was learned that all parties involved had relocated to McDonalds in the city of West Milton. A female driver was later charged with criminal damaging and assault. The incident was determined not be an accident.

OVERDOSE: A deputy responded to the 7600 block of Alcony Conover Road, Conover, for a possible drug overdose. After further investigation a female was charged with drug abuse and drug abuse instrument.

WARRANT: A deputy responded to UVMC on a report of a male with a possible warrant. The male was found standing at the entrance of behavior health and did not have a warrant. The male was arrested after a syringe was located in his sock.

May 18

ARREST: A deputy responded to the Paris Court Trailer Park in Springcreek Twp. in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, David Adams was arrested for Domestic Violence, Burglary, and Assault.

May 17

STOLEN VEHICLE: A vehicle was reported stolen from Joe Johnson Chevrolet.

JUVENILE ISSUE: A deputy made a traffic stop on W. Market Street in Troy. During the stop, a juvenile in the rear passenger seat admitted to having a small amount of marijuana with him. Juvenile was cited and released