Piqua man pleads to possession

MIAMI COUNTY — The following arraignments were held on Thursday, May 17 in Miami County Common Pleas Court with Judge Christopher Gee presiding:

• Jarod Buechter, 38, of Piqua, entered a plea of not guilty to one count of fifth-degree possession of cocaine. A pre-trial conference was set for May 29 with Judge Gee.

• Charles Nation, 27, of Troy, entered a plea of not guilty to one count of fifth-degree felony theft. He was ordered to have no contact with Kohl’s Department stores or his co-defendant as part of his own recognisance bond. A pre-trial was set for May 29 with Judge Jeannine Pratt.

• Victor Smith, 31, of Troy, entered a plea of not guilty to two counts of fifth-degree felony harassment by inmate. He was ordered not to initiate contact with two victims who were Troy Police Department officers. According to reports, Smith bit and spit on officers and medics responding to Smith’s home while he was having an epileptic episode on Oct. 6, 2017.

A pre-trial was set for May 29 with Judge Gee.