Foundation holds spring grant distribution

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Foundation held its spring grant distribution celebration on May 18 where it awarded more than 70 grants to various nonprofit organizations and schools throughout Miami County totaling $231,816. The motto of the Miami County Foundation is “People Helping People.” Since its founding more than 30 years ago, the organization has carried out its mission to promote and encourage the health, education and welfare of the residents of Miami County.

The Miami County Foundation takes pride in supporting initiatives which provide for the safety of the residents its serves, according to Karen Eliason, executive director.

Among the grant recipients there were a total of five grants awarded to local police and fire/rescue departments.

General grant requests were awarded for programs ranging from: cemetery mapping software, school safety, summer programs and much needed repairs.

The Miami County Foundation understands that the growth and development of its youngest residents plays a key role in the success of our community, Eliason said. The foundation also awarded 34 grants to local schools.

The following is a complete list of organizations that received grants from the foundation.

For more information about the Miami County Foundation, visit www.miamicountyfoundation.org

Bradford Fire and Rescue, Covington Exempted Village School District, Milton-Union High School, Tipp City Seniors, Inc. YWCA of Piqua, Brown Township, Council on Rural Service Programs, Inc., Covington Police Department, Dream Builders/The Clubhouse, Edison Community College Foundation, Fletcher Volunteer Fire Department, Forest Hill Union Cemetery, Friends of Hayner, Fusion Spiritual Community, Girl Scouts of Western Ohio, Buckeye Trails Region, Lockington Volunteer Fire Association, Miami County 4-H Clubs Camp, Miami County Park District, Miami County Visitor & Convention Bureau, Miami East Junior Diamond Sports, Milton Union Council of Churches, Milton-Union Public Library, Pink Ribbon Girls, Inc., Piqua Arts Council, Piqua Civic Band, Piqua Parents as Teachers, Pleasant Hill Baseball Coaches Association, Pleasant Hill Fire Department, The Barn Ministry, the Overfield School, Tipp City Area Arts Council, Tipp City Chamber of Commerce, Tipp City Public Library, TL Baseball Boosters, Troy Christian Schools Early Childhood Education Center, Troy Main Street, Troy Recreational Association, Troy-Miami County Public Library, First United Church of Christ, Hoffman UMC, Miami County Right to Life, Bethel Elementary School, Bethel Local School Music Department, Bradford Elementary School, Bradford Junior High and High School, Covington Elementary School, Lehman Catholic High School, Miami County Educational Service Center, Miami East Elementary, Miami East High School Muse Machine, Miami East Music Boosters, Milton-Union Elementary, Milton-Union Elementary Safety Town, Milton-Union Middle School, Newton Elementary School, Newton School Music Department, Piqua Catholic Schools, Piqua Central Intermediate, St. Patrick Catholic School, Tipp City Broadway and Nevin Coppock Elementary schools, Tippecanoe High School, Tippecanoe Middle School, and the UVCC Early Childhood Ed Program.