Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

MENACING: Officers were dispatched to a menacing complaint in reference to a male subject pointing a firearm at another male during a verbal argument near Sunoco on the 8800 block of County Road 25-A on May 14 at 11:20 a.m. The male suspect was later located. Mark A. Larsh, 28, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing in connection with this incident.

There was a report of a parent who threatened a school bus driver on the 700 block of North College Street on May 14 at 4:45 p.m. The driver did not want to pursue with charges and just wanted police to speak with the parent.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A caller said a dog ran out of a residence and bit him on the 600 block of North Main Street on May 14 at 12:20 p.m. The owner was cited, and the dog was seized by the animal shelter. Mark A. Larsh, 28, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor permitting dogs to bite in connection with this incident.

There was a report of a dog being loose and aggressive on the 300 block of South Downing Street on May 14 at approximately 8 p.m. Officers responded, and the dog became aggressive towards them. The dog was tased one time and ran off. The owner responded and took control of dog. Owner was charged with allowing the dog to run at large. Brian C. Rossman, 47, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor dog running at large in connection with this incident.

An officer was dispatched to an animal complaint in reference to a small brown dog running into traffic and getting hit on the 1500 block of Garfield Avenue on May 15 at approximately 5:25 p.m. The dog was not tagged, so the owner is unknown at this time. The dog passed away while on scene, and the driver advised that his vehicle was not damaged, so he did not want a traffic crash report completed.

CITIZEN ASSIST: A caller said she was from Wisconsin and stranded in Ohio on the 900 block of East Ash Street on May 14 at 1:35 p.m. She was given a ride to the Franklin House in Troy, where the staff said they would assist her in getting home.

ACCIDENT: There was a report a non-injury traffic accident in the area of Looney Road and East Ash Street on May 14 at 3:30 p.m.

There was a report of a non-injury traffic crash in the area of South College and South streets on May 14 at approximately 5:30 p.m.

SUSPICIOUS: A male subject reported that an unknown subject was following him on the 800 block of Manier Avenue on May 14 at approximately 4:45 p.m.

There was a report of a male chasing a female down the street in the area of South Downing and West Grant streets on May 15 at 11:45 a.m. The subjects were not located.

A male subject was found sleeping in a porch area on the 400 block of North Wayne Street on May 16 at approximately 3 a.m. He was warned for trespassing.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: A caller reported being harassed by a male subject on Staunton Street on May 14 at 11:20 p.m. The male subject was warned for telecommunications harassment.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: There was a report of the window to the employee entrance at the Social Security Office being damaged sometime over night between May 14-15.

A six-year-old threw a rock through a car window at the Roosevelt Manor Apartments on May 15 sometime between 4-7:50 p.m. The juvenile’s parents stated they would make arrangements to pay for the window to be fixed.

THEFT: Walmart reported a male stealing items by bringing a receipt in, locating the items in the store, and then returning them for cash at the service center on May 15 at 1:45 p.m.

A dirt bike was reported stolen from a garage on the 400 block of South Downing Street sometime between May 11-15.

BURGLARY: A complainant advised that a television was stolen from a residence on Echo Lake Drive while she was at work on May 15 at 4 p.m.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Two female juveniles were reportedly involved in a physical disturbance on the 600 block of South Main Street on May 15 at approximately 7:25 p.m. One juvenile’s father was present and was telling his daughter to fight the other female. The victim and her parents didn’t want charges, they just wanted them warned to stay away from each other. Warnings were given to the juvenile’s father.