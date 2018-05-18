Community Foundation awards grants

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation made grants totaling more than $48,000 to numerous local non-profit organizations and schools on May 10, at a distribution ceremony held at the YWCA Piqua.
Mini-grants were awarded to:
• Lehman Catholic High School – for tuners for the music department
• Piqua Central Intermediate School – three grants for a formal dining project, sensory items for an intervention classroom and multi-disciplinary items for the MD classroom.
• Springcreek Elementary – for health and fitness equipment
Grants were awarded to:
• Council on Rural Services Program – support for a HATCH interactive board
• Dayton Performing Arts Alliance – for Adventures in Sound programs in Piqua intermediate schools
• Edison State Community College – two grants for their Administrative Professionals Day and for a jazz clinic for local junior high and high school students
• Girl Scouts of Western Ohio – for summer camp fees and transportation for Piqua Girl Scouts to attend summer day camps
• Miami County Park District – for a program on pollinators at Piqua Central Intermediate School
• Piqua Arts Council – to support their Labor Day weekend Arts Festival
• Piqua Catholic School – two grants for indoor security cameras and to help underwrite student retreat fees for grades 5-8
• Piqua City Schools – four grants for the memorial garden at Piqua High School, exercise equipment for Piqua Jr. High, MUSE Machine activities at Springcreek Primary and for system-wide speech and language evaluation tools
• Piqua Music Boosters – for new risers for “The Company” show choir
• Troy-Miami County Library – for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library providing home-mailed books for Piqua children
• St. James Episcopal Church – to support installation of a chair lift for access to their second level.
The next Piqua Community Foundation grants will be made in November. All grant applications received prior to the September deadlines will be considered for funding. Any 501(c) 3 organization interested in receiving application information should contact the Foundation office at (937) 615-9080 or visit www.PiquaCommunityFoundation.org for more information.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU