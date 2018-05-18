Local auctioneer enrolled in executive program

PIQUA — Bryan Pence, of Piqua-based Pence Auctioneers, recently completed his first year of courses at the prestigious Certified Auctioneers Institute (CAI). The CAI program is the industry’s premier training program developed by the National Auctioneers Association (NAA) for auction professionals. Upon completion, Pence will be one of only two auctioneers in Miami County with this designation.

The three-year CAI designation program provides auction professionals the opportunity to earn the auction industry’s most respected professional designation. CAI is an intensive, executive development program offering professional auctioneers instruction and coursework in business management, ethics, communication, finance, strategic planning and marketing.

The NAA conducts CAI every year in March at Indiana University in Bloomington. CAI candidates join auctioneers from across the world to learn from some of the nation’s most distinguished and respected leaders in the auction industry.

As of February, there were approximately 860 current CAI designation holders in the world.

Pence Auctioneers is a third-generation auction company that sells personal property, real estate, and equipment at live and online only auctions.

Pence Auctioneers is now headed by Bryan Pence, an auctioneer and realtor with Garden Gate Realty.

To learn more about Pence, call (937)-541-9199, email Bryan@PenceAuctioneers.com or visit penceauctioneers.com.

