Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

SUSPICIOUS: There was a report of fireworks in the area of Lincoln and Elm streets on May 12 at 1 a.m. Area was checked, and no fireworks were heard.

A caller found a bone next to the river near the Shawnee bridge on East Main Street that she believed was a human leg bone on May 12 at 3:20 p.m. The bone was collected, and will be sent to the crime lab.

TRESPASSING: A male subject was trespassed from a residence on the 500 block of Manier Avenue on May 12 at 7:45 a.m.

A complainant advised a female subject was at a residence on the 700 block of Elm Street causing a problem on May 12 at approximately 10 p.m. The female was warned for disorderly conduct and trespassing, and she left.

A complainant advised a known subject spit on her and left her residence on South Downing Street on May 13 at approximately 1:20 a.m. The subject was contacted and warned for trespassing at the residence. He advised he understood.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A caller reported a known person damaged a yard on the 1000 block of Jill Court on May 12 at 9:30 a.m.

THEFT: A caller’s bicycle was stolen on the 100 block of West High Street sometime over night between May 11-12.

A male subject reportedly pushed a cart of items out of Walmart without paying on May 12 between 8-9 a.m.

There was a report of a theft of electric utilities on the 600 block of north Main Street on May 12 at approximately 9 p.m.

A caller had an American flag stolen from their front yard on Fisk Street sometime over night between May 12-13. Contact was made with the suspect who agreed to return the flag. The caller did not want to pursue charges since the flag was returned.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of an injury accident involving two vehicles in the area of Drexel Avenue and Broadway Drive on May 12 at approximately 11:10 a.m. The at-fault driver was cited.

There was a report of a non-injury traffic accident in the area of East Ash Street and Scott Drive on May 13 at 4:30 p.m.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Police responded to a call referencing a female subject being disorderly at Tim Horton’s on May 12 at approximately 1:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the female subject was located, warned for disorderly conduct, and trespassed from the business.

An intoxicated male was yelling in the area of 400 block of Wood Street on May 13 at approximately 12:15 a.m. The male was warned for disorderly conduct. He continued to be disorderly and was arrested. David L. Asher, 37, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: There was a report of a female subject kicking her dog in a backyard on Nicklin Avenue on May 12 at approximately 7:30 p.m. The female advised she tapped the dog’s behind with her foot to get him inside the residence. The dog did not appear injured.

Lynn R. Ertel, 27, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor permitting dogs to bite on May 13.

A caller reported her neighbor’s dog had run after her on the 500 block of Caldwell Street on May 13 at 4 p.m. The dog was located in the yard of the owner. The owner was contacted and responded to put the dog back inside. The owner was warned for dogs running at large.

ASSAULT: There was an older juvenile assaulting two other juveniles at Mote Park on May 12 at 8 p.m.

DRUG OVERDOSE: A male subject reportedly overdosed at a residence on the 600 block of North College Street on May 13 at approximately 2:40 a.m. The male subject was transported to the hospital by squad. Suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia were collected at the scene. Charges are pending lab results.

Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Lindsey Street for an assist squad complaint on May 13 at 6:45 p.m. A complainant advised a subject who is believed to had overdosed was dropped off at her house. The subject was revived with Narcan and transported to the hospital.

SHOTS FIRED: There were reports of gunshots being fired at a vehicle leaving the area of the 500 block of South Wayne Street on May 13 at approximately 2:45 a.m. Keith A. Ross, 28, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor misconduct at an emergency in connection with this incident. Nicole A. Fergerson, 25, of Troy, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: An officer responded to a call referencing a female subject receiving harassing text messages from a male subject on the 1300 block of Covington Avenue on May 13 at 11:50 a.m. The male subject was located and warned for telecommunications harassment.

CITIZEN ASSIST: A caller found live ammunition in her shed on Young Street that belonged to her deceased husband on May 13 at approximately 2:15 p.m. The caller turned over the ammunition, and it was placed in evidence to be destroyed.

UNRULY JUVENILE: A complainant advised there were three male juveniles in the wooded area behind his house with an axe cutting on trees on the 600 block of Second Street on May 13 at around 4 p.m. The boys were all warned not to be on the property unless they had permission.