You’re Invited

Dominica Day at St. Boniface

PIQUA — St. Boniface and St. Mary’s Catholic Churches are currently hosting visitors from the Commonwealth of Dominica, and they will be hosting a Dominica Day service at St. Boniface on Sunday, May 20, at 11 a.m. The service and the luncheon to follow at noon are open to the public. There will also be a concert held at St. Boniface at 2 p.m.

St. Boniface is located at 310 S. Downing St. in Piqua.

National Day of Prayer video

PIQUA — The Piqua Association of Churches’ 2018 National Day of Prayer event can be viewed the Indian Nation Station’s Youtube channel. To view it, visit youtube.com and search for “2018 PAC National Day of Prayer.”

Scholarship service set

CASSTOWN — The members of Lostcreek United Church of Christ are planning the 2018 Dorothy Kirk Scholarship service for 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 20.

The $1,000 scholarship for 2018 will be awarded to Kaytee Macy, a graduate of Miami East High School this year. She plans to attend Miami University and major in Music Education. Kaytee’s parents are Nancy and Jim Macy of Casstown.

Entertainment for the night we will be featuring The Melody Men Chorus Group from Piqua. They were founded in 1955.

The church is handicapped accessible and is located 2 miles east of Miami East Schools on 7007 Troy-Urbana Road. The public is invited.

Upper Valley Community Church sermon series

PIQUA — The so-called twelve minor prophets aren’t less significant than the other prophets – just more brief. Majoring on the Minors is a 5-week Series looking at some of the key messages God wants his people to hear through these shorter but powerful books directed to God’s people.

The five sermons are:

• May 27, Hosea: God’s Love Doesn’t Quit

• June 3, Amos: More than a Show

• June 10, Jonah: Pass It On

• June 17, Habakkuk: Stop the Bad Stuff

• June 24, Haggai: Choosing to be Blessed

Upper Valley Community Church is located at 1400 Seidel Pkwy in Piqua and can be contacted at (937)778-8822.

Grace United Methodist youth ministries offered

PIQUA — Grace’s Family Ministry has begun. Please take note of the changes this year with both a children ministry and a separate youth ministry.

Wednesday evenings will be Voyagers for first through sixth grades from 6:30-8 p.m.

Sunday evenings will be Crossroads for seventh through twelfth grades from 6:30-8 p.m.

Young Life Afterschool Adventure for seventh and eighth graders meets Thursdays here at Grace Church. This group meets from 2:30-4 p.m. in the sanctuary for a snack, dodgeball, and devotions every week. All seventh and eighth graders in Miami and Shelby Counties are invited to be part of this. Come experience the friendship and inclusion of this outreach.

Grace United Methodist Church is located at 9411 North County Road 25A in Piqua and can be contacted at (937) 773-8232.