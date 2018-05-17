Covington High School improvements OK’d

COVINGTON — The Covington Board of Education approved a new improvement project for Covington High School during their meeting on Wednesday evening, adding to a small list of ongoing projects to take place there over the summer.

The board approved a contract with J.O.S. Contracting, LLC to remove old lockers and construct two new classrooms at the high school. The cost of the project is $49,738.

Superintendent Gene Gooding said that the construction project is expected to take between four to five weeks over the summer.

“It’ll really make a difference in the high school next year,” Gooding said.

The high school is already scheduled to get new doors, a number of new lockers, and some new carpeting this summer.

Board member Mark Miller and Gooding both noted that this will be the lightest construction workload that they have had over the summer months in a while.

During the board’s student spotlight, the board honored four fifth-grade students — Maggie Anderson, Preston King, Maggie Mullen, and Sophia Shaffer — who laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery during a recent trip to Washington, D.C.

Covington Elementary School Principal Josh Long said that the fifth-grade students on the trip took a test to qualify to take part in laying the wreath, with these four students scoring the highest.

“It’s just an emotional event and a tremendous honor,” Long said.

Long added that he was proud of these students and all of their students, calling their behavior “impressive” and saying, “You’re so thankful these are our kids … Our kids are a great example of our community.”

During the board’s staff spotlight, Covington High School Principal Jon Guey recognized agricultural education teacher Jessica Helsinger, noting her efforts with the school’s FFA program. “Jessica does so much for our students,” Guey said.

At the FFA convention this year, Guey said that the students won the equivalent of a state championship. The students were in the top 10 in two out three areas and in the top 10 overall.

In other news:

The board approved the following school fees for the next school year:

• Grades K-6: $45

• Grades 7-8: $50

• Grades 9-12: $70

These fees are the same as last year. Gooding said that these fees have not been raised in a number of years, as it is the district’s goal to keep those as low as possible.

The board also approved the following school lunch prices:

• Breakfast: $1.50

• Grades K-6: $2.60

• Grades 7-12: $2.85

• Adults: $3.25

• Milk: $0.50

Gooding said that there were 10-cent increases for the school grades to correspond with state guidelines.

At the end of their meeting, the board went into executive session to discuss personnel.

Board member Kerry Murphy was absent.

