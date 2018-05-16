Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

HIT SKIP: There was a report of a silver or bronze Honda striking a parked vehicle and driving away on the 900 block of West High Street on May 9 at approximately 9 p.m.

There was a hit skip accident reported at Walmart on May 10 at approximately 4:25 p.m.

A male subject backed into a caller’s vehicle and left the scene at Walmart on May 11 at around 2 p.m. The suspect gave inaccurate information and will be cited when located.

SUSPICIOUS: A complainant advised he heard around five gun shots in the area of New Haven Road and Dover Avenue on May 10 at around 1 a.m. The complainant stated he could not give an exact direction or area where the shots were coming from but wanted to report what he heard. The area was checked, and nothing was located.

A subject reported a female subject has been parking in front of her house and ‘watches’ her on Parkway Drive on May 11 at approximately 8:50 a.m.

A large group of teenagers, numbering approximately 70-80 subjects, were congregating on the basketball courts at the park after dusk at Fountain Park on May 11 at approximately 9:15 p.m. An officer addressed the group as a whole, advising them of the park hours and to vacate the premises. They complied and left the property without incident. No criminal violations were observed.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A female student arrived at school under the influence at Piqua High School on May 10 at approximately 11:50 a.m. She was taken home by a parent and charged.

Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated male at a residence refusing to leave on the 500 block of South Downing Street on May 10 at approximately 10:15 p.m. The male was warned for disorderly conduct and trespassed from the residence.

Two male juveniles were reportedly involved in a physical altercation at the Piqua High School on May 11 at 11:30 a.m. Both were charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

FOUND: A bicycle was found near the Piqua Village Apartments on May 10 at noon.

A bicycle was found on the 400 block of South Main Street on May 10 at 12:35 p.m.

A syringe was found in an alley behind West Water Street on May 10 at 5:05 p.m. The syringe was collected and properly disposed of.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic accident in the area of South College Street and South Street on May 10 at 3 p.m. A citation was issued for a red light violation.

There was a report of a two-vehicle, non-injury accident in the area of North Wayne Street and Riverside Drive on May 11 at approximately 8:15 a.m.

ASSIST SQUAD: A male subject fell and hit his head on the sidewalk in the area of South Wayne and Wood streets on May 10 at around 3:30 p.m. An officer stood by with him until the medics arrived and transported him to UVMC.

DRUG OVERDOSE: There was a report of an overdose on the 1500 block of Madison Avenue on May 11 at approximately 1:15 a.m. The male subject was treated by medics and transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

INFORMATION REPORT: A passerby reported a crowd gathered around a subject on the ground near Z’s Food and Spirits on May 11 at 2:30 a.m. Crowd was dispersed upon officer arrival. No problem observed.

THEFT: A caller reported a theft of money by an employee on the 1600 block of Covington Avenue on May 11 at 9:20 a.m.

The victim reported a theft of antique glass wear from his residence on the 400 block of Adams Street on May 11. The victim was unsure of when the incident took place and had no suspect information. The theft possibly occurred sometime between May 1-11.

There was a theft reported at Walmart on May 11 at approximately 7:50 p.m. Taylor V. Beougher, 26, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

TRAFFIC STOP: A male on a bicycle made a left turn and was almost struck by multiple vehicles on the 200 block of West Water Street on May 11 at around 4 p.m. He was cited.

OVI: Robert G. Allenbaugh, 61, of Piqua, was cited for first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence on the 1500 block of Covington Avenue on May 11 at 6:15 p.m.