B-17s arrive over AF Museum

The movie (1990) Memphis Belle, Aluminum Overcast, and Yankee Lady do a flyover at the National Museum of the United States Air Force on Wednesday morning. Rain showers kept the trio of Boeing B-17 Flying Fortresses from landing at the museum but museum officials are optimistic that they can get the World War II-era heavy bombers on the grounds sometime this week. All of this is in preparation for the unveiling of the the real Memphis Belle which has been undergoing restoration for the past decade. Following a private reception on Wednesday, the public unveiling will take place inside the museum on Thursday morning.

The movie (1990) Memphis Belle, Aluminum Overcast, and Yankee Lady do a flyover at the National Museum of the United States Air Force on Wednesday morning. Rain showers kept the trio of Boeing B-17 Flying Fortresses from landing at the museum but museum officials are optimistic that they can get the World War II-era heavy bombers on the grounds sometime this week. All of this is in preparation for the unveiling of the the real Memphis Belle which has been undergoing restoration for the past decade. Following a private reception on Wednesday, the public unveiling will take place inside the museum on Thursday morning. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/05/web1_MJU_2393_ne2018516134344922.jpg The movie (1990) Memphis Belle, Aluminum Overcast, and Yankee Lady do a flyover at the National Museum of the United States Air Force on Wednesday morning. Rain showers kept the trio of Boeing B-17 Flying Fortresses from landing at the museum but museum officials are optimistic that they can get the World War II-era heavy bombers on the grounds sometime this week. All of this is in preparation for the unveiling of the the real Memphis Belle which has been undergoing restoration for the past decade. Following a private reception on Wednesday, the public unveiling will take place inside the museum on Thursday morning. Mike Ullery | Daily Call http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/05/web1_MJU_2397_ne2018516134358606.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/05/web1_MJU_2420_ne2018516134412302.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/05/web1_MJU_2446_ne2018516134432376.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/05/web1_MJU_2454_ne2018516134450266.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call