Rain moving man

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Piqua coach Scott Kaye uses a squeegee to clear water from the track at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field on Tuesday following a heavy rain that delayed the start of the Division III District Track. The meet got underway after about an hour’s delay. District track competition in all three divisions will continue through Satuday.
