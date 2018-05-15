Commission awards street resurfacing contract

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission approved a second phase of street resurfacing for this year’s street resurfacing program during their meeting on Tuesday evening.

The commission awarded a contract to Barrett Paving Materials, Inc. for phase II of the 2018 street resurfacing program. The cost for the resurfacing is not to exceed $685,000, which includes a 10 percent contingency.

City Engineer Amy Havenar said that they were able to save enough funds from the city’s first round of repaving streets to repave some more. Phase II of this program will focus on streets in the Shawnee neighborhood.

The commission also awarded a contract to A to Z Property Maintenance, LLC for phase II of the sidewalk ADA compliance program. The cost is not to exceed $84,500, which includes a 10 percent contingency.

This phase of the sidewalk ADA compliance program will install 44 ADA-compliant handicap ramps at the intersections along the streets in the street resurfacing project. This work will also replace seven catch basins with the paving limits.

The commission went into executive session earlier in their meeting to discuss the purchase or sale of property prior to authorizing the sale of city-owned real estate. They approved selling the Zollinger Building, 101 S. Wayne St., to the Piqua Improvement Corporation for $175,000.

The Zollinger Building is currently vacant and was previously identified as a potential site for development through the Riverfront Redevelopment Strategy. The Piqua Improvement Corporation wishes to facilitate economic development at the Zollinger Building, Economic Development Director Justin Sommer said.

Later, the commission also approved selling a 0.073-acre lot and a 0.158-acre lot, each off of Roosevelt Avenue, for a total of $8,760. The resolution states that the city has no use for the land.

The commission then approved the final plat for the continued development at Indian Ridge, which will be developing a new subdivision to be called the Point at Indian Ridge. The construction also includes opening up a third entry point into Indian Ridge on County Road 25-A, which will be north of the County Road 25-A and Troy-Sidney Road intersection.

Rob Alexander of Indian Ridge Builders said that they have recently constructed 22 homes that have brought in 14 families that were not previously living in Piqua. He also noted that this new subdivision will create 36 new locations. The homes in Indian Ridge range from $225,000 to $500,000, Alexander said.

“We think it’s one of the best-kept secrets in Piqua,” Alexander said about Indian Ridge.

The commission then authorized entering into an agreement with Fishbeck, Thompson, Carr, and Huber, Inc. (FTC& H) for construction administration management and engineering services on the Wastewater Pump Stations Replacement and Elimination project. This project will modernize and standardize the pump stations, Wastewater Treatment Plant Superintendent Chris Melvin explained.

The cost of this project not to exceed $141,015, which includes a 5 percent contingency. The Wastewater Treatment Plant received grant and loan funding from the Ohio Public Works Commission to complete this work.

The city will also be receiving an analysis as to how well the current fire station is meeting the Piqua Fire Department’s needs, as the commission approved an agreement with Mull & Weithman Architects, Inc. to conduct a fire station feasibility and facilities study. The study will review the current fire station and evaluate the feasibility of the construction of a new station. Havenar said the current station was built in 1927 and renovated in 2000, but the department has since outgrown that renovation. The cost is not to exceed $40,000, which includes a 10 percent contingency.

The commission then approved closing Greene Street between Broadway and Franklin streets for the 47th St. Mary’s Parish Festival between June 8-10.

Commissioner Kris Lee and Mayor Kazy Hinds each said that they had heard complaints from residents in this area in regard to Greene Street being shut down annually for the festival. Special Events Coordinator Brittany Van Horn said that there were new committee members this year who addressed a number of concerns.

Committee members Beverly Brown and Jerry Peltier said that they had moved a number of rides to the church’s parking lot. “We are trying to address all of these complaints,” Brown said.

Pony rides will also be eliminated from the festival, there will be training for the alcohol servers, the entertainment tent will be moved to face the school, among other changes. Property owners in that area can also request for the festival committee to fence off their properties.

“It’s the biggest fundraiser we have,” Peltier said.

The commission approved several zoning items, including cleaning up maps from 1890 in regard to the Citizens National Bank building and the Fifth Third Bank drive-through and lot.

During commissioners’ comments, Commissioner Bill Vogt asked residents to stop mowing grass into the streets, saying that it is a safety issue and that it also clogs up the storm sewers. Vogt threatened to expose those who continue to do so. “I will announce you publicly,” he said.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

