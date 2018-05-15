Huber Heights, Troy urgent care centers announce openings

TROY — Premier Health will hold open houses for two of its newest urgent care locations. These sites are a part of a larger group of locations set to open in 2018.

The Premier Health Urgent Care in Huber Heights, located at located at 8290 Old Troy Pike, will have an open house on Friday, June 22, from 4 to 7 p.m., and the Premier Health Urgent Care in Troy, located at 1843 West Main Street, will have an open house on Saturday, June 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The locations will officially open to patients on Monday, June 25.

The urgent care locations will handle a variety of health care needs from minor illnesses such as sinus infections, earaches, allergies and pink eye to injuries such as fractured bones. Providers will also be able to conduct school and sports physicals, and administer vaccinations. Diagnostic testing for the flu, pregnancy and strep can be done on-site as well as X-rays.

The locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week. Each Premier Health Urgent Care will be staffed by local advanced practice providers, which are physician assistants and nurse practitioners who work under the close supervision of a physician.

Patients will be able to register for an appointment time online and wait in the comfort of their own home up until the time of their appointment. Walk-in appointments will also be available through the convenient registration at self-check-in kiosks. Individuals who check-in on-site may leave to run

errands while they wait for their time to arrive, and be alerted through mobile devices when their appointment is getting close so they don’t run the risk of losing their spot in line.

For more information on Premier Health Urgent Care, visit PremierUrgentCareOH.com.